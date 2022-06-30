 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Robes excellent candidate for judge

LettersEditor

With the retirement of Judge Little, the voters in Macon County have a choice of electing a new Circuit Judge. To be clear, I do not know Shane Mendenhall either personally or professionally. In talking to other attorneys, I was informed that he has little trial experience. I have met Rodney Forbes several times and know from three judges and numerous attorneys he is very highly regarded.

I got on the Illinois State Bar website to see who other judges and attorneys recommend for the position. Rodney Forbes (106 judges and attorneys voting) received a high recommendation. Shane Mendenhall (73 judges and attorneys voting) received not recommended.

Maybe someday Mr. Mendenhall will make a fine choice for an associate or circuit judge. I personally think our current Associate Judge Rodney Robes, would be an excellent choice for Macon County Circuit Judge.

Eric W. Mueller, Decatur

