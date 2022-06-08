LETTER: Rodney Forbes qualified for post

With election day drawing near, I believe voters should be informed when making a decision for the Macon County Circuit Judge position. A lot of people do not understand the qualifications needed, and do not put a lot of focus on this important position in our community. I recently have learned a lot myself.

The five Associate Judges who are appointed based on extensive, proven, experience in the courtroom work for the four Circuit Judges who are elected.

A retirement has created a Circuit Judge vacancy and Associate Judge Rodney Forbes is running for the promotion. One local attorney is challenging Judge Forbes for the position on the Republican ticket. Interestingly, this candidate is not a judge and even more alarming has never had a jury trial, and has very little courtroom experience.

As the mother of a law enforcement officer, I know the importance of this position. It is hard to understand that anybody with a law degree and no experience can get elected by friends and family to do a job they are not qualified for. Most of us would not be happy if somebody with no qualifications was elected to become our boss. I believe anyone wanting to be a Circuit Judge should take the initiative to get courtroom experience, and then apply for the Associate Judge position.

The Illinois State Bar Association Judicial Advisory Poll ranked Rodney Forbes as recommended for the Circuit Judge position. Both of his opponents (one Republican and one Democrat) received significantly lower ratings with an overall ranking of not recommended. Over 100 attorneys who know the candidates and understand what is required of the position were very clear in their position to not recommend the unqualified candidates.

See the results at ISBA.org.

Rita Zindars, Decatur

