LETTER: Rood an easy choice for county board

This has been the most divisive, strictly partisan stretch of years of our lives. Most of us can't remember a time where one's political party leaning was paid such constant attention.

The Macon County Board is one such instance where it shouldn't be a difficult choice. Republicans have three votes for County Board in District 4, and Marcy Rood should be one of them. Marcy is a good friend and a good leader, a winning combination.

Marcy Rood has devoted her thirty-five year career in public service to clean energy, clean transportation, and a better environment and the Macon County Board is a natural extension of her extensive experience and talents. She has demonstrated her ability to work collaboratively by helping to find grant money to upgrade the 22nd St. railroad crossing, and she will continue to work to get more projects like this funded.

Supporting Marcy Rood for Macon County Board District 4 is an easy decision. Macon County has been lucky to have such an experienced, resourceful, and intelligent board member, and Marcy should be re-elected this November to continue that good work.

The Macon County Board is one place where there is little room for partisan politics, and everyone wants to make our community the best and strongest it can be. Republicans should do what's best for Macon County and make certain one of their votes is for Marcy.

Re-elect Marcy Rood, Macon County Board District 4 on November 8.

Duane Cunningham, Decatur