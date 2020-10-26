LETTER: Rood is easy choice for county board

When looking at the ballot for Macon County Board this election season, there is one easy choice in District 3: Marcy Rood. Marcy has been in the trenches for more than thirty years working hard for people like you and me so that we can have clean air and an energy secure America.

After being appointed to fill an open seat on the board in January, Marcy got right down to work. She is a tenacious leader who follows a problem through to a solution. Recently, she negotiated an agreement between the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois Commerce Commission, and the Decatur & Eastern Illinois Railroad to repair and upgrade the crossing at Rt 36 and 22nd St. This may seem above and beyond what a board member could and should be doing, but no, it’s not; this is what it takes for folks like you and me to have a good quality of life — officials at every level of government going to bat for their neighbors, not phoning it in and only showing up to the meetings. When she is returned to the board on November 3rd she will continue to work harder than anyone I know in this capacity, Marcy will get it done.