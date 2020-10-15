LETTER: Rood knows how government works

When Marcy Rood moved to Decatur in 2007, one of the first things she noticed was all the wonderful local restaurants and businesses. She understands that our local places are the pulse of our community, and a large part of what makes the Macon County area so special.

Despite a small soft spot for Wendy’s (Marcy worked there when she was younger), we suspect she has not eaten at a chain restaurant in the last decade! She is a champion for living local,

supporting and patronizing local businesses as often as she possibly can, counting many owners and staff members among her friends.

Marcy has demonstrated hard work for her professional career while making time to support local causes. She knows how the government works, and she can help make it work for Macon County. Earlier this year she was humbled to be appointed to the Macon County Board, and she should be elected to a full term to continue her public service and positive contribution to this community.

Any community would be fortunate to count Marcy Rood amongst its supporters, and we are extremely fortunate to have her as part of ours. She will strive to make this community a better place for all of us.

Vote Marcy Rood for Macon County Board District 3 on November 3rd.