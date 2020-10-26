LETTER: Rood the professional we need

There are many important decisions to make in the election on Nov. 3, but some of the most important choices for all of us are the local ones. The locally elected officials make the decisions that affect our daily lives here in Macon County.

Marcy Rood has devoted her three plus decades in public service to clean energy, transportation, and a better environment. She is a national leader in clean fuels and is dedicated to creating an energy secure America. Sustainability is vital to our communities, and Marcy can help Macon County make progress.

When Marcy moved to Macon County from Washington, D.C., in 2007, she quickly assimilated back to the Midwest life she enjoyed growing up in Ohio. She also recognized the special community and people we enjoy here and has been supporting local businesses and restaurants from the start. She has served on the boards of Gallery 510 and the Decatur YMCA, and loves boating on Lake Decatur.

Marcy is the expert we want to make sure Macon County fleets are efficient and using cleaner-burning fuels, such as biodiesel and ethanol. She is exactly the professional we need for the Macon County Board. She knows how to make the county more proactive and relevant, and will work to make us stronger with good governance, fiscal responsibility, and innovative solutions.