LETTER: Rood will continue positive contributions

The general election on November 3 is one of the most important in recent times and also one of the most complicated. There are many factors influencing how voters show up at the polls, and also many ways to exercise your vote.

Marcy Rood has been a dedicated public servant in the energy efficiency and clean transportation arena, and a champion for Macon County’s wonderful local businesses. She will work to continue to make positive contributions by providing good governance, fiscal responsibility, and innovative solutions for Macon County when she is elected to return to the Macon County Board in District 3.

To help Marcy do that, we need to ensure that people can vote in whichever manner they feel safest. If you plan to vote in person, please do it safely and wear a mask. For you, for the election workers, and staff of the Macon County Clerk’s office! If you prefer to vote early and avoid the crowds on November 3, you can vote at the Macon County Clerk’s office, which started in full force on September 24. Times and dates are available at www.co.macon.il.us. You may have already requested a ballot to vote by mail; send the completed ballot early to guarantee that your voice is heard.