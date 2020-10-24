LETTER: Rood will work for all of us

This year has been exhausting for minorities, who have been constantly tested in ways that haven’t been this loud or this blatant in decades. 2020 brings a vital election on almost every level of government for everyone, but especially for people of color.

We need empathetic leaders who will truly lead for all of us, and Marcy Rood is that leader for the Macon County Board. I have personally experienced her support and commitment to our community.

Marcy Rood has dedicated her public service career to clean transportation and energy efficiency. She helped build a legacy network of grassroots coalitions, called Clean Cities, across the country, now nearly 90 coalitions strong. She also took many of the lessons learned here in the United States to developing nations struggling with severe air pollution.

Marcy knows how to get it done for everyone. When she is elected to a full term on the county board, she will work hard for us, to ensure our roads and bridges are safe and efficient, to keep our environment clean, and to expand economic opportunities for all residents.