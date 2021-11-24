LETTER: Russian Collusion was a fraud

In a recent Letter to the Editor, the writer said that the Republican Party was undermining democracy and suppressing the vote. He said, “We are amid a perfect storm, the overthrow of democracy and installation of corporate fascism”.

The truth is that if there is a threat to our democracy, it is from the far-left Democrats.

We were betrayed by a Never-Trump Journalists and Democrats over the Russian Collusion hoax. The Steele Dossier was fabricated in opposition research commissioned by the Clinton Campaign. Clinton collided with Russians to influence the 2016 Presidential Campaign. The collusion lies have begun to steadily unravel, US Officials investing the origin of the inquiry into Russian meddling into the 2016 election have charged Michael Sussmann with lying when he submitted a tip about Donald Trump, Igor Demidenko has been arrested also for lying to the FBI and the Justice Department during the Russian Collusion Investigation. The Steele Dossier was fabricated in opposition by the Clinton Campaign to be planted in the media to help defeat Trump. The threat to democracy is not from the Republicans, but it is from the Democrats. Even the New York Times says the Russian Collusion was a fraud.

Another example of the Democrats assault on democracy is Biden’s Justice Department threat to Virginia parents who were speaking out about the Critical Race Theory and other things they felt were wrong. The Justice Department considered parents domestic terrorists, it was an attempt by Biden, the National School Board Association, and the Democrats to silence parents’ objection to the schools’ objection to the school’s socialist agenda.

There is also the attempt to grant amnesty to millions of illegal aliens with the budget reconciliation measure with the 3.5 trillion. Here is the evidence, it is the Democrat Party that is a danger to our democracy.

Gerald Thompson – Decatur

