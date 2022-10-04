LETTER: Salvi will put Illinois first

I encourage voters to support Kathy Salvi in the upcoming midterms for the U.S. Senate. As Sen. Duckworth continues to back the unnamed bureaucrats and unaccountable union bosses in our education system, Kathy wants to put parents back in the driver’s seat of their children’s education. Parents rightly are worried about the education their children receive, and Kathy has confidence in parents to make the best choices for their children.

Unlike Sen. Duckworth, whose votes in the Senate have consistently funded Putin’s aggression, Kathy recognizes that energy independence is paramount to our nation’s security. Instead of subsidizing Putin’s war in Ukraine, Kathy will promote an “all of the above energy policy.” She recognizes the need to maintain oil and gas production while developing new and appropriate sources.

Kathy is the only candidate in this race who will work to secure our border. This includes backing local police and law enforcement and providing them with the resources they need to combat the influx of drugs, illegal weapons, and human trafficking that is destroying communities in all parts of Illinois. As a former public defender, Kathy realizes the importance of giving prosecutors the tools they need to fight crime, and will not support soft prosecutors like Duckworth.

While I will always respect Sen. Duckworth’s service to this nation as a former member of the armed forces, her record in the Senate leaves much to be desired. Kathy is the only candidate in this race with the dedication, temperament, and experience to confront the serious problems facing our nation.

On November 8, I’ll be casting my ballot for Kathy Salvi. In a shift of direction from the last six years, she’ll put Illinois first and represent all of the Land of Lincoln, not just those precincts in Cook County.

Jacob Lane, Danville