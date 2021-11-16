LETTER: Santa's House shouldn't have moved

I was born and raised in Decatur, but now live some distance away. I feel the need to express my disappointment in the moving of Santa Claus house.

The holidays are very special to my family and me, especially Christmas. During the season, I spend several weekends in Decatur with my sisters and shopping in downtown area. Last year I was heartbroken to see that Santa was in the Transfer House and Santa’s House was gone.

Growing up, the day after Thanksgiving, our mother would dress all five of us children in warm clothing with mittens and hats and we would go to the Christmas parade and then on to see Santa Claus. It was so exciting standing outside of Santa’s House waiting for the door to open for our turn to visit with him.

One by one, we would sit on his lap telling him our Christmas wish list. He would always ask us if we had been good girls and boy and of course, we always said yes. I still have the Christmas pin he gave me (it says "Santa’s Village" on it). We treasure these special memories.

As my daughters grew, we would drive to Decatur year after year, since 1972, so they too could visit Santa in his Christmas house. I wanted them to share the childlike memories we made as children. They loved it as much as we did.

Even as an adult now, every year, the day after Thanksgiving, my sisters and I go visit Santa, but not last year as it was upsetting seeing Santa in a strange place.

How dare they take away Santa’s House (Christmas Village) and the special memories children make with the wonder and magic of standing outside with anticipation?

The Transfer House has its own special history.

Santa’s House also has its own history. Please bring it back and continue to make history.

It was the highlight of downtown Decatur at Christmas.

Cecelia Heinrich, O’Fallon

