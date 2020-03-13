LETTER: Save Reading Recovery Program

According to Decatur Public Schools District 61, Bold facility plan listed on its website: "Bold will allow us to provide all students with an equitable learning experience no matter where they live..." Also, the "Bold facility plan is designed to: provide better access to support services for students."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

With this being said, eliminating the Reading Recovery Program will be detrimental to students' learning and achieving academically. The students should not be deprived of this service. The Reading Recovery Program is urgent to the beginning readers and any grade level if a students is struggling with reading. (Read on DPS 61 website, the 2018-2019 ESSA Summative Designations for DPS 61).

Decatur Public School District 61 will be failing the students by eliminating the Reading Recovery Program. Fulfill your Bold facility plan and give our students resources to continue to help them learn achieve with high standards and prepare to be an average reader, which will guide them toward a career path. If the students can't read they will not be able to achieve very well into the subject areas.

Gloria Cole, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0