LETTER: School board has lost its way

There have been times that I thought about going to the school board meetings, but I decided to stay home. I was very active going to the meetings when the two high schools were about to be renovated.

What is the so different from then and now of the school board meetings is night and day. Somehow the school board members lost their way, In other words, they got off the path.

Before the renovations of the high schools even started there were public meetings at the two high schools to inform the people of what was being considered, and the people who came to those meetings got to give their opinions and even gave some of their ideas. It was great to see and feel such positive attitude.

It gave people who attended those meetings information to be able to stop any misinformation that they came across. I know I came across some, and I was able to answer their questions.

I can understand why the public school population is down. The neighborhood school is non-existing. Schools were taken down. School names have been changed. Don’t get me started on school boundaries. I can understand why families have moved from Decatur.

I guess I’ll have to agree with my parents. When it comes to using common sense and not seeing public officials using it. The remark was made that the public officials must be sitting on their brains.

What I’ve seen and heard of this school board must be true.

Jan Martinie, Decatur