LETTER: School board plan a bad idea

The Decatur School Board plan to replace the Dennis and French lab schools is being done hastily to meet a federal funding deadline and in closed session without standard public vetting and approval (no hearings or referendum). Area residents (myself included) near the new school site in Decatur’s historic district in Lincoln Park are not only concerned about the disruption and risks to the area, but that the school board has chosen one of the poorer sites among other sites that would be similarly available.

The site is a drainage area for land above it and subject to occasional flooding in the river bottom. The main access road to this site has washed out within recent memory. The new site is not any closer to some students and further for most. The school board has other property with abandoned school buildings that need to be demolished or replaced that are also adjacent to Park District land (such as Garfield and Oak Grove). The school board contributes to City decay by simply adding two more abandoned structures.

There are also impacts with regard to the city and the Park District. Briefly, it will be the responsibility of the city to provide access and ongoing service. This may involve opening and widening streets that are now closed for safety and crime control purposes. The Park District introduces a substantial disruptive factor to the historic and natural setting and does not relieve the district of any significant amount of apparently unwanted land.

This project is being rushed through in closed sessions so that $76 million intended for COVID relief can be used for a new building. The plan is not the best alternative and may well lead to the demise of one of our last and finest historic districts.

Phil Clary, Decatur

