LETTER: School board should be better

To the members of the Decatur Public School District #61 Board,

I don’t understand how we are at this place again. It feels like a bad rip-off of the classic movie "Groundhog Day," except the main character never seems to learn their lesson on being a better person.

Once again, Dectaurities are facing a complete failure of leadership. The worst part is that this is a wholly manufactured crisis that could have been avoided had the board asked for public input. A special meeting to present information about a new Dennis to the community could have avoided this whole fiasco.

However, you chose to keep the proceeding obfuscated. You allowed the community to run wild with accusations, suppositions, and hearsay.

You promised us accountability and transparency. But instead:

• You chose to keep the people in the dark.

• You chose to be opaque and underhanded.

• You chose to abdicate your fiduciary duty to our community for expediency and legacy.

You are not public servants; you are petty tyrants ruling over a domain of failure rife with impotent inaction and obfuscation.

I do not doubt that you will move forward with a new Dennis school in Lincoln Park. I do not doubt that the fix is in.

I wish you all would be better for all the children in the district. I wish you would be better for my daughter.

William Wetzel, Decatur