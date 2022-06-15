LETTER: Schools are indoctrination centers

Whether one cites Adolf Hitler, Karl Marx, Mao, or Pol Pot, totalitarians have always known that to advance an ideology or grow a dictatorship in power one must shape the minds of children.

That was the point Representative Mary Miller was making in a January 5, 2021, speech, addressing a group of conservative mothers, when she cited this Hitler quote: “He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future.” For this Mary was wrongfully attacked by the leftists and their mainstream media for voicing this reality.

Everything starts in the home. Parents must realize it is their duty to mold their children; it is their responsibility to teach their children foundational values and principles to guide throughout their lives.

The fact is, government schools are indoctrination centers. The goal of the education bureaucrats is the total transformation of society by indoctrination masquerading as education, its dubbed anticipatory socialization or social change function of schools.

The belief in Biblical morality, Christianity, liberty, self-government, heritage and constitutional principles has been expelled from classrooms. Thus faith, family, and freedom are subverted.

In 1932, American Communist Party leader William Z. Foster, in his book “Toward Soviet America” wrote: “…to further the cultural revolution… The studies will be revolutionized, being cleansed of religious, patriotic and other features of the bourgeois ideology. The students will be taught on the basis of Marxian dialectical materialism, internationalism and the general ethics of the new socialist society."

Monica Seigfreid, Assumption

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0