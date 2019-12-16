LETTER: Secure the guns inside your home
LETTER: Secure the guns inside your home

The holidays are almost upon us. Before I whip up some thumbprint cookies and get on the road to visit friends and family all over the state, I’m going to make sure I ask my hosts: If you have guns in your home, can you tell me how they are secured?

There are an estimated 13 million households in this country that have both children and guns. And in a majority of those households, the kids know where the guns are. One study found that more than 70% of kids in gun-owning households knew where the gun was stored, and 36% of those kids had actually handled the gun without their parents knowing.

Too often, when children find unsecured guns, tragedy occurs. They shoot siblings or friends, or they turn the weapon on themselves. More than 600 children die by suicide each year using a gun, and that number has been going up alarmingly.

The single most important thing we as adults can do to keep these tragedies from happening is to secure guns. We need to keep them unloaded and locked up separately from ammunition. And we need to keep each other accountable by asking that one simple question before we bring our kids over to play.

Sure, it can be awkward at first. We’ve been socialized to believe that guns are a taboo subject. But they shouldn’t be. We’re talking about the safety of our children. I don’t want my kids, or anyone else’s to become another horrible statistic this holiday season.

Jenny Lokshin, Champaign  

