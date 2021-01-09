LETTER: See racism anywhere, any time

Our class has studied MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech. We discussed how the speech relates to our current lives, and we debated whether MLK’s dream was actually achieved. I believe that while things are better than what they used to be back then, MLK’s dream hasn’t come to fruition. His dream hasn’t been fully achieved.

MLK’s speech was about the needed change in segregation and racism. He stressed that something must be done right away. It couldn’t be done gradually, it needed to be done now.

Despite the change from back then to now, racism is still present in our everyday lives. You can see it anywhere at any time. Sometimes it’s not intentional, like feeling wary around another race because of stereotypes or innate feelings of them. But other times, it’s much more obvious. Such as someone making a scene about something that a person of another race did. But they didn’t end up doing it. That is racism, despite people saying so. A couple of other examples are with George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. They are two people who have unintentionally started the protests and the BLM movement. May they Rest In Peace.