LETTER: Senate votes against doing right thing

The Deplorables Will Not Replace Us

Just before Memorial Day weekend, the Trump backers filibustered any congressional commission to investigate the January 6 attempted insurrection. That’s after many vindictive but unproductive investigations about Benghazi. Mitch, Lindsay, you guys are great patriots.

These senators have decided they are unwilling to do the right thing and stand up for American democracy. Their policy is short term political expediency to gain power. The integrity of our democracy is at stake.

Another Republican policy is to restrict voting. After all, their seditionist in chief has lied repeatedly about non existent massive voting irregularities, so they gotta do something.

How many people were actually charged with illegal voting in the 2020 election? There was at least one. Barry Morphew of Chafee County, Colorado, is charged with murdering his wife and casting her absentee ballot for Trump. How many others?

Former Republican Speaker Paul Ryan noted the yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago to see the extortionist in chief. He said “It was horrifying to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and disgraceful end."

But hey, narcissists are gonna lie and their followers have no shame, so you can’t shame them. That’s why they are, indeed, deplorable.

Alan Novick, Normal

