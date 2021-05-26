LETTER: Senior maintains faith in Decatur

I've been wanting to write this letter for a long time because at this point in our lives one hears so many negative things about our town and I have had such a positive experience here in Decatur.

I came to Decatur as a bride in 1952 and settled into a rented apartment with my husband who is a Decatur native. We had two children who went to Decatur Schools - Dennis, French, Woodrow and Stephen Decatur, and received excellent educations.

I am old now (90 years) and I am experiencing the kindnesses of many people, total strangers, at Kroger, Walgreens, the mall (the grey hair probably helps) and many other places. I am encouraged by the efforts of our public boards to confront some of our problems and know the good citizens will do their best to help Decatur continue to be the wonderful town it has always been.