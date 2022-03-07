 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

LETTER: Seniors can use a helping hand

  • 0
LettersEditor

What has happened to manners these days? I’m sure every generation since Caesar has issued that complaint, but I feel a more personal connection.

Spotting black ice in a parking lot, I warned a young man to avoid it. He answered “Better you should fall than me.”

Ungallant at the least. 

I am an elderly disabled woman with a cane. When I asked my doctor for a handicapped sticker he said, “Not yet.” That is encouraging. But I still might appreciate a helping hand occasionally.

As George Burns sang, “I get by with a little help from my friends. “

Linda Hutton, Decatur

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News