LETTER: Seniors can use a helping hand

What has happened to manners these days? I’m sure every generation since Caesar has issued that complaint, but I feel a more personal connection.

Spotting black ice in a parking lot, I warned a young man to avoid it. He answered “Better you should fall than me.”

Ungallant at the least.

I am an elderly disabled woman with a cane. When I asked my doctor for a handicapped sticker he said, “Not yet.” That is encouraging. But I still might appreciate a helping hand occasionally.

As George Burns sang, “I get by with a little help from my friends. “

Linda Hutton, Decatur

