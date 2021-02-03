LETTER: Seniors frustrated over COVID plan

I am one of those senior citizens of Macon County that has not been able to register for the COVID vaccinations and am frustrated. Macon County can solve this with a very easy solution that they should have done from the beginning of all registrations.

All they have to do is have their computer programmer set up a registry on the Macon County Health Department web site. He can program it so that everyone that wants a registration time and date can be notified via email when they will be scheduled. i.e. Mr. and Mrs. John Doe you have been added to the first-come first-served on line COVID vaccination registry. When your names come up we will notify you via your email address of the time and date and location to be vaccinated. Thank you and stay healthy.

Why didn't you think of this solution? Residents that need the vaccinations should not have to call to register when you cannot handle the phone calls. Your method is not working very well and is stressing many people. Shame on you.

Ralph Krahn, Decatur

