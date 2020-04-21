LETTER: Share fortune if you're able

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Like so many Americans, I recently received a stimulus check from the federal government. Unlike so many Americans, thus far I have remained employed at my full salary. I am in a privileged position where this check was not, strictly speaking, necessary for my daily existence right now. I've spoken with friends and family about what to do with this found money, and I quickly realized that -- for myself -- I felt I needed to redistribute it in productive ways.

Thus far I've spent money I wouldn't normally spend to support local businesses. I've donated to nonprofit arts organizations that mean something to me and my loved ones. I've donated money to my employer -- Millikin University -- specifically to support student scholarships, which will be desperately needed by so many of the students that I care about.

My plan is to do one of these small acts every few days -- it helps others, and it gives me a little boost of positivity to help carry me through this challenging, yet necessary, social distancing period.