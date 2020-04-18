LETTER: Sharing false information on social media needs to stop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Well it’s already started. The election is coming up and the memes and jokes and the supposedly true stories are starting to pop up everywhere on social media.

My advice for everyone is to not share or retweet or forward these items because this is how other foreign countries get involved in our politics. They publish these half-truths or no truths to better benefit the way they want the elections to go.

We’ve already gone through this once and we all agree that this is happening regardless of what party you lean toward. The best way to stop this is to not forward, share or retweet these items if it’s political or controversial just stop it at you. You have a right to your opinion. Quit sharing everybody else’s.

Phil Rudd, Blue Mound

