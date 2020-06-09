LETTER: Shelby County would lose with move

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Shelby County: Please be aware that your money is not going up to Chicago nor to Cook County. Both are the only negative tax receivers in the state, meaning they are supporting the rest of Illinois at the expense of their own areas. Divorcing yourself from them means your taxes are going to explode, and their standards will be able to go up because they aren’t supporting you.

Your next argument is that you want your voice heard. What heard? How is your voice not being heard? Just what is being ignored? When you start your argument with a lie and then add a meaningless phrase, you are aiming your argument at the gullible who will swallow anything.

And: We have an illegitimate, racist president in the White House who, along with his Attorney General, have no respect - indeed having nothing but contempt - for the law. Why are we surprised at the explosions happening all over the country? If lawlessness is good enough for the Republican party, it's good enough for everyone else, I guess.

Riots in the streets; over 100,000 dead from a virus that is a "myth pushed by the Democrats;" millions unemployed; earth, air, and water being polluted; Republicans finally admitting that money is more important than human life.

Is Trump done making America great again?

Edward Bagger, Charleston

