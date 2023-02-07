Every freedom-loving citizen of Illinois should extend their full support to the sheriffs who have decided to not enforce Pritzker’s egregiously unconstitutional assault on our Second Amendment rights.

By standing in the gap, the sheriffs are demonstrating the historic and biblical Doctrine of Interposition by placing themselves between the tyrant or bad law---and the people. The lesser magistrates (sheriffs) have the God-given right and duty to place themselves between the oppressor and the intended victims. Sheriffs have the authority.

As Rich Miller of Capitol Fax wrote, sheriffs “state-mandated oaths of office require them to support the U.S. and Illinois constitutions, but not individual laws.”

These sheriffs are fulfilling their duty as protectors of the people and constitutional rights. They take an oath to defend and protect the Constitution: their oath is not to the governor, state legislature, mayors, etc. They are elected as protectors of the people and their rights. This is their number one priority.

Former Sheriff Richard Mack, who challenged the Clinton Brady gun law all the way to the Supreme Court and won on Tenth Amendment grounds, writing in his book, “The County Sheriff: America’s Last Hope,” eloquently summarized the issue with these words: “For the tyrant to win; for the tyrant to be successful; for the despot to have his way, the only thing that has to happen is for the nation’s police and sheriffs to be convinced that all laws must be enforced. Freedom is thereby destroyed and America dies when sheriffs go along with tyranny.”

Monica Seigfreid, Assumption