Let us pray for our world.

When I watch the news, I get very upset. There are wars, killing of innocent people, child abuse, domestic violence, and hate for others, killing of innocent babies, etc.

These are babies, not a glob of tissue.

God must be very sad and unhappy with us. Let us fall on our knees and ask for forgiveness.

Let us show love, peace, kindness to all.

Sharon Heinz, Oreana

