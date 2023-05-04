I’ve taken this condensed rendition from a pamphlet put out by the United States Marine Corps in the 50s, even though I am actually a United States Air Force veteran. But several services-one flag has served all of us very well for the past 200 years plus.

Although there have been many changes since the revolution, it is essentially the same flag. I urge you to obtain a copy of this pamphlet or some similar copy of it before you actually display the flag of your country.

Before I retired recently, I traveled all over the Midwest for over 23 years and it has been my pleasure to see many flags displayed correctly and with respect. However, I have seen flags displayed with no regard for respect or decorum. Veterans would rather see no flag displayed as to display one badly.

Here are examples: Badly worn, tattered, faded, or simply hanging incorrectly or unlit at night. One of my personal pet peeves is small or even larger flags simply stuck in the ground to denote patriotism. It’s tacky and disrespectful. No flag should touch the ground of any size.

If you need assistance beyond this writing, contact your nearest American Legion Post, VFW Post, or even a Boy Scout Troup. But by all means take a badly displayed flag down. Please.

Randy Morrell, Moweaqua