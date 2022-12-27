LETTER: Show respect to candidate Deering

I am personally offended and tired or seeing in your paper the fact that Regan Deering is an heiress. Not once have you mentioned her name in the last six months without adding this tag line. It happened again when she announced she is running for the Mount Zion school board.

My question is -- so what? As anyone with eyes can see, you need to be an heiress to run for Congress. She did not have the benefit of the national Republicans pumping $5 million into her campaign the way Democrats did for her opponent. She was fighting an uphill battle.

Why not mention the fact that her family has given more to this town than practically anyone? Without ADM we would be a much poorer community. Start with our zoo and go from there.

It's not her fault who her parents are. She has dedicated her adult life to making her community a better place to live and to giving back. And she has done it with grace and a smile on her face. Others should follow her example.

Deborah Evans, Decatur