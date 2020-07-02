LETTER: Show your concern, wear your mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Typhoid Mary Americans are an independent bunch but sometimes that self-centeredness can be tragic.

In the 1920s, Mary Mallon was an asymptomatic case of typhoid (showing no visible symptoms herself.) This sickened hundreds and killed several people. The government response was to quarantine her against her will and eventually institutionalize her because she kept working as a cook and reinfecting people after being banned from that kind of work.

I see a parallel in today's COVID pandemic. People are not wearing masks, claiming it violates their rights. If you were driving 80 mph through town, are you endangering other people's lives? Of course you are. You could very easily kill one or several people and be arrested and possibly go to prison. People who refuse to wear a mask to protect other people are those reckless drivers who are killing thousands of people in the U.S. every day.

In this pandemic. people should be fined for not wearing a mask in public. Look at the numbers of new COVID cases in states that did not mandate masks and opened too soon.