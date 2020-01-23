LETTER: Smart money getting out of fossil fuels

Regarding “Climate may be death of us all” (Jan 21): Indeed, the reports about climate change have gone from grim to dire in the past few years, but there’s finally some good news on the horizon and it looks like a game changer. It’s not scientific or political — it’s economic.

The market has spoken and clean energy is the clear winner. It’s game over for fossil fuels.

Worldwide, solar and wind power, with storage and without subsidies, are now cheaper than any fossil fuel (forbes.com) and their prices will continue to drop every year as they scale up (scientificamerican.com). By 2030, clean energy is projected to be “essentially free” (UBS/Financial Times).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Colorado, Arizona and California already have long-term contracts for solar and wind at 2 to 3 cents per kWh, a penny more if storage costs are included, but storage prices are plummeting too. The average of fossil fuel power is 12 cents per kWh.