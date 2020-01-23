LETTER: Smart money getting out of fossil fuels

Regarding “Climate may be death of us all” (Jan 21): Indeed, the reports about climate change have gone from grim to dire in the past few years, but there’s finally some good news on the horizon and it looks like a game changer. It’s not scientific or political — it’s economic.
The market has spoken and clean energy is the clear winner. It’s game over for fossil fuels.
Worldwide, solar and wind power, with storage and without subsidies, are now cheaper than any fossil fuel (forbes.com) and their prices will continue to drop every year as they scale up (scientificamerican.com). By 2030, clean energy is projected to be “essentially free” (UBS/Financial Times).
Colorado, Arizona and California already have long-term contracts for solar and wind at 2 to 3 cents per kWh, a penny more if storage costs are included, but storage prices are plummeting too. The average of fossil fuel power is 12 cents per kWh.
The smart money is already getting out of fossil fuels. Last year alone $12 trillion was divested by big institutional investors, pension funds, mutual funds, governments. Fossil fuels will be left holding trillions in “stranded assets” they won’t be able to see because solar and wind will be so much cheaper. BlackRock, the world’s biggest and most influential investment firm, with $7 trillion under management divested from fossil fuels in January,
Coal is fast going bankrupt in the US and oil and gas fracking is in deep and irreversible financial trouble (wsj.com, forbes.com, Financial Times, bloomberg.com). The same thing is happening worldwide.
Economist Jeremy Rifkin, who has been a long-time prominent advisor to the EU and China on transitioning to clean energy, projects that the fossil fuel industry will begin to collapse between 2023-28. Capitalism may save us after all.
Pete Kuntz, Denver, Colorado