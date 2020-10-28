 Skip to main content
LETTER: Smith an excellent choice for board
LETTER: Smith an excellent choice for board

LettersEditor

Having served for 15 years on the Macon County Board. I know that is is a job that takes the right person. Times are tough and tough decisions have to be made.

The voters in Macon County Board District 3 have an excellent choice in Bryan E. Smith. Bryan knows local government like the back of his hand and is a dedicated, hard working Board member. Bryan is not afraid to voice his opinion and to make tough decisions that need to be made. Bryan is capable, knowledgeable and accessible to those he represents.

I strongly encourage the voters in Macon County Board District 3 to vote for Bryan E. Smith. You can't go wrong with Bryan Smith and you won't be sorry. 

Jerry Potts, Decatur

