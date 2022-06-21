LETTER: Smith will work for 96th

Please vote for Dr. Lisa Smith. She has substance. She has values. She has the desire to work for the 96th district. She doesn’t have any money in her account from anyone in Chicago.

She has been visiting her district almost everyday to learn more about the problems that the 96th has. No other candidate has been out there. We know because we never see them. Her opponent disappeared after the St Patrick’s parade and pops up for media attention. Sue Scherer just posts fluff and pretends to be at veteran events.(no one saw her).

We don’t need people looking for a cushy government job or a representative who disappears after elected. Dr. Smith works full time and travels the district almost every day (with these gas prices) on her own dime. That is the definition of someone who actually cares about what is going on. On June 28 look to vote for a candidate willing to fight for us all.

Jeff Urquhart, Decatur

