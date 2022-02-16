LETTER: Smooth process for parole in Illinois

With the recent introduction of HB 5126, Rep. Jim Durkin hopes to deny freedom to Illinois prisoners who can prove that they are not a danger to others. Rep. Durkin seems to be using fear to confound the Illinois Constitution and Statutes, which clearly declare that imprisoned citizens are to be provided with treatment leading to release, (730 ILCS 5/3-2-2. Rep. Durkin's bill would lessen the probability of parole by encouraging the Prisoner Review Board to defer to local law enforcement and members of the victim's family.

The changes in Illinois law suggested by Rep. Durkin would lessen the chances for parole and make recognition of a prisoner's rehabilitation count for less than uninformed opinions motivated by resentment and fear.

Currently we in Illinois incarcerate an alarmingly high percentage of our population and we do so at great expense to taxpayers. Meanwhile states known for their conservatism, for example Oklahoma, have recently released a large number of rehabilitated prisoners. The results of these releases have been good. There has been no resultant crime wave and former prisoners have become productive, tax paying citizens again.

Let's hope that Illinois legislators will reject HB 5126 and then take other steps to smooth the process for the parole of fully rehabilitated persons. Let reason, not resentment, reign.

Gary Davis, Lincoln

