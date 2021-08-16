LETTER: So much for Davis' bi-partisanship

So much for the bi-partisanship Rodney Davis has falsely laid claim to. Davis is the political rattlesnake that strikes at the heels of democracy from the shadows of cowardice. When pulled from the select committee to investigate the insurrection by Kevin McCarthy, he immediately turned partisan and attacked the committee and the investigation, calling it a sham. If anyone knows a sham, it is Rodney Davis, who has spent several terms living a sham.

Davis, who was Trump’s Illinois campaign chair, has not once spoken out against the insurrection nor Trump’s role in it. He has not spoken of the attempts to re-write the history of it or of any of the corruption in Trump’s White House. Apparently the million dollar forgivable loan the Davis family received has bought his silence. Make no mistake, if you remained silent, did nothing to challenge the corruption, you are as guilty as Trump. That is why Davis has refused to hold open town hall meetings.

The investigation is rattling Republicans with good reason and why they are desperately trying to re-write the history of the insurrection. Why they are on a campaign to restrict voting and undermine democracy. Their efforts to place millions of Americans at risk while undermining efforts get COVID under control is part of their scheme to undermine Biden’s presidency. While claiming to stand up for the personal freedom to infect every American, including our school children, they are legislating away the power of democratic elections.

Hugging veterans and inserting yourself into family tragedies for political theatre is not a valid alternative to quality representation. Davis is in the effort to turn our democracy into fascism up to his neck. Illinois has only one Republican representative, Adam Kinsinger. The rest are Trump bootlickers.

Mike Griffin, Decatur

