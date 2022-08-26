LETTER: Social Security, Medicare crucial

Thanks for the clearly stated editorial about the importance of Social Security and Medicare (online Aug. 18). We are entitled to access to retirement funds and health care because we have paid into the system during our working lives.

People with ulterior motives have trashed the word "entitlement" because they hate that our country managed to institutionalize two vital elements of a dignified retirement.

Social Security and Medicare are worth fighting for and improving. I think we should also defend and improve Medicaid. The Wall Street Journal commentary (in H&R print edition, Aug 18) is the self-interested opinion of wealthy people who want an entirely for-profit market in health care. The problem is that the insurance industry does not want to cover people with low incomes because they do not have enough money to pay monthly premiums, copays, and coinsurance.

That's why we, the people through our elected officials, compromised and created Medicaid, a federal-state program to provide health care for people who earn incomes below or slightly above the federal poverty line. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the system created stability in access to health care coverage. Moreover, a process is already in place to re-determine eligibility for Medicaid when the crisis ends. I think this is a responsible way to protect people with low incomes. Working people without affordable health insurance via an employer-sponsored plan also deserve quality health care. The Affordable Care Act marketplaces struggle because of the insurance industry's for-profit parameters. All people deserve the dignity of access to quality health care.

Catherine Stanford. Decatur