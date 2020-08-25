LETTER: Sojourner Truth important to remember

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I enjoyed the article in the August 16 paper about the fight to pass the 19th Amendment ("A century of women's suffrage"). However, the section on the movement not supporting Black voting rights overlooked an important Black woman in the movement: Sojourner Truth.

She spoke at the first Women's Rights Convention in 1850 in Worcester, Massachusetts. The following year the Convention was held in Akron, Ohio, and she gave her famous speech to include voting rights for all women, not just white women.

Although the speech, now known as her "Ain't I a Woman" speech, may not have had that exact phrase, she was an advocate of equal rights for all.

Thomas Steinhart, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0