LETTER: Some facts about police shooting

Full disclosure – I am a retired Decatur Police officer with over 27 years of police experience and 13 years of private security experience.

I read the article in the December 15 H&R reporting on the coroner’s jury ruling on the death of Jamontey O Neal on October 12, 2022. Jamontey O Neal was the felon who tried to kill Decatur Police officers that morning. The brother of Jamontey O Neal claimed that police were “overly aggressive” and threatening.

Well Mr. Neal, here are some facts:

1. Your brother was a felon. He was not allowed to possess a firearm. 2. Your brother possessed two firearms on the morning of his death while he was driving around the streets of Decatur. 3. Your brother was given clear, distinct instructions to put his hands up, in very clear “street language” (some of which cannot be printed here) that your brother could understand and indicated the seriousness of this situation. 4. Your brother elected to not comply with those lawful and serious commands given by the officers. 5. Your brother pulled first one, then a second gun and began shooting at the police officers in an obvious attempt to kill them.

Mr. Neal, your bother had every opportunity to stop, follow instructions and surrender peacefully. He refused. I doubt if the officers had said “pretty please” a few times, that your brother would have quickly complied. Felony traffic stops are not a game. I know from experience.

Your brother was one of the many serious problems that this city faces; felons with guns who have no respect (or fear) of police and the judicial system.

Michael Buckley, Decatur