LETTER: Some things still need work

I think to a certain extent MLK’s dream did come true, but there are still a lot of things that need to be worked on if you really look into it. Because people are still protesting and people still fight for equality. There are still people being profiled just by the color of their skin.

But when you really look at the facts, you would realize that some of the main stuff hasn’t even come true. Of course the laws have changed and there are not any laws against people of color anymore. But he didn’t just want that. He wanted equality and people are still fighting for that today. There is still discrimination towards people of color. People are still being profiled as criminals or as being bad people in general when they’re really not.

He wanted it to be where one day race would not matter and people would be treated equally but still today that has still not happened yet. He wanted to end discrimination and that still hasn’t happened yet. People to this day are still fighting just to be thought of the same way as everyone else and not differently.