LETTER: Some trees would struggle in Illinois

I read the Aug 14 article “Branch Out” suggesting five trees to add to the yard. First, thank you for including the list of trees not to plant, particularly the Bradford pear that is spread so well by birds eating the seed that it has become an invasive pest on open land.

Secondly, whereas this is a perfect time to plant a tree that may both beautify the yard and support the environment, unfortunately of the five suggested trees, only one is a sure bet. The flowering dogwood is a delight in the spring, colors beautifully in the fall and grows happily in part shade to 15 or 20 feet. In contrast, the red oak and tulip popular are both too large for typical city yards and the holly only gives red berries if it is a female and planted close to a male.

Lastly, crape myrtle is a gorgeous southern belle, growing in zone 7 and further south – but we are growing zone 5 and 6 in Illinois and the first hard winter will kill the crape myrtle. I chose to plant the flowering dogwood, as suggested in the article, and another tree that grows easily in part shade, is a small to medium tree and is native to Illinois: the serviceberry, or amelanchia. This also has beautiful blooms in the spring and colorful leaves in the fall. I chose to grow trees native to Illinois because this brings butterflies, moths and birds into the yard.

Elizabeth Jeffery, Decatur

