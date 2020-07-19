LETTER: Sounding board for California media


Since when did the Decatur H&R become a sounding board for the left-wing opinions of the California media?

The Wednesday, July 8, Dialogue page is completely dominated by opinions from the left wing, including the Contra Costa Times (Walnut Creek, California), the Appeal-Democrat (Marysville, California), the Los Angeles Times (Los Angeles, , California) and Bloomberg Opinion (Midtown Manhattan, N.Y.), cultural writer of broadly libertarian, or classical liberal, views according to Wikipedia.

Can you say “propaganda”?

Jim Ferrebee, Oreana

