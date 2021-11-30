LETTER: Southern border must be secured

We are past the point of blaming this on incompetence. We are looking at knowingly and willful actions and inactions of the Biden Administration, aided and enabled by Senators Durbin and Duckworth. The lack of any action to address the wide open southern border, allowing the historic and unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants, illegal drugs, human trafficking and considerable health risks is what I consider Treasonous!

Senators Durbin and Duckworth, why won’t you take any action? Demand the firing of Secretary Mayorkas for failing to secure the border. Senator Durbin you have demanded the firing of the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, for failing to address employee misconduct - failing to lead. What a hypocrite.

There are only two ways to look at this, you are part of the solution or part of the problem. Senators Durbin and Duckworth are part of the problem. You are failing Illinois.

Looking at one aspect of your open border policy….illegal drugs. You would know the negative impacts of this policy if you just sit down and listen to our law enforcement officers, our emergency room teams, our faith leaders, our community leaders, and your citizens. Illinois families are being destroyed by these illegal drugs.

Helping isn’t sending federal taxes back to Illinois to spend in drug rehab programs. Although rehab programs are needed, we need to stop the flow first. Secure the border, with both physical and electronic barriers, must be a priority.

Recommended for you…

It is time for informed, hard-working, common sense, patriotic leadership. Not self-serving, hypocrite, millionaire, party first political elitists, Senators Durbin and Duckworth.

Eric Murray, Pawnee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0