In 2020 I moved to Decatur. When I saw Dennis Lab school, I did not want to live in that neighborhood. The school is old and decrepit. There is no green space. It reminded me of the inner-city schools I saw getting shut down in Detroit, Michigan.

When some say it is a beautiful old building with history, I say, “Your history is not my children's future.”

According to NARHBS generational trends report, 23% of all home buyers use school quality in the neighborhood to influence their choice in their new home purchase. I fell into this category. Because of Millikin's proximity and not Dennis Lab, we purchased a home in the west end.

Since then, new businesses have come, while old businesses expanded.

Fed Ex Ground, InnovaFEED, The Atkins Group, the Mueller foundry, T/CCI etc.

There is tax increment financing (TIF) coming to the Millikin heights area. This will promote growth and development of homes and businesses in the footprint of the Dennis Lab schools.

I believe the southwest part of Decatur is ripe for future growth.

The 2022 master plan of Decatur Park District states the need to cut back on resources and maintenance. It also states a need for funding to update Fairview Park.

A purchase agreement between the school and park districts could create two attractions for potential growth of the city. A new school overlooking Highway 36 on the location of the old pool. While giving the park district needed funds to update a premiere park of the city.

Imagine travelers on Highway 36 driving by with pride as they look upon an updated park and new school.

School Board, please get the district wide analysis, create a plan, use this opportunity to improve not just one, but two attractions to our city.

Mark Glause, Decatur