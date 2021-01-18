LETTER: Speak out against Miller comments

"Your friend the baker was right ... the whole process ... was above all diverting. It provided an excuse not to think for people who did not want to think anyway ... Most of us did not want to think about fundamental things and never had. There was no need to. Nazism gave us some dreadful, fundamental things to think about — we were decent people — and kept us so busy with continuous changes and ‘crises’ and so fascinated, yes, fascinated, by the machinations of the ‘national enemies,’ without and within, that we had no time to think about these dreadful things that were growing, little by little, all around us. Unconsciously, I suppose, we were grateful. Who wants to think?"