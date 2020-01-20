LETTER: Speak out against parked railroad cars blocking road

I am curious as to why Norfolk Southern railroad feels entitled to park cars on the small crossing between Faries Parkway and East Garfield Street for three days?

The cars haven't moved and don't even have a locomotive hooked to them. There is at least a quarter mile of empty track to the west of these cars, so it isn't like they couldn't separate them and open the crossing. I can only assume they simply don't care if they inconvenience the residents of the neighborhood and all the Archer Daniels Midland Co. employees trying to get to the wellness center.

I know at one time they requested to close this crossing, but the neighborhood protested and it was left open. Small victory when they simply park cars on it and, in effect, close it.

There is a very small blue sign on the north sign with a phone number to call in the event of a problem or emergency. The number is 1-800-946-4744, crossing number 328524W.

I encourage anyone inconvenienced by this to call Norfolk Southern and report it as a problem. Those of us in Decatur realize that rail traffic is something we have to deal with. What we don't have to accept is the railroad being a poor corporate neighbor and making us live with it.

Ed Barding, Decatur

