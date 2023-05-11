We’d have to be dupes/stupid to believe we are so safe in our nanny seat belts while big rig trucks exceed reasonable speed in poor visibility or adverse conditions. In that recent multi-vehicle crash, the law enforcement personnel blamed “dust,” but I didn’t hear them blame any big rig drivers for exceeding safe speeds during poor visibility. They effectively blame God for the crash and fatalities. It’s too easy to be legal, dead, and politically correct if seat belted.