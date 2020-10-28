LETTER: Spending doesn't help students learn

Open letter to DPS61 Board:
Superintendent Fregeau, President Nolan, members of the board:
As a taxpayer, I was confused by the board awarding a five-year contract extension to Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase. He was hired in April 2019 and had less than a year in the position with in-person learning before the pandemic struck.
The district is in disarray with pacing guides that are designed for in-person learning that are being enforced for virtual learning for classes that are of shorter duration than the in person classes. Teachers are being told and some reprimanded for using X’s for modules that cannot be assessed, which is what the guidelines told them to do.
And now I hear that the Assistant Superintendent is to get a $30,000 bonus on top of a five-year contract extension when the only thing it appears to the public he has accomplished in 18 months is to help turn the district into a toxic working environment.
Perhaps that $30,000 would be better spent getting pacing guides that match the current environment, saving all the money used for the district's lawyer and consultants by having an open conversation about what is working, what is not, not punishing those in the trenches for doing all they can in a situation where the goals, materials and changing requirements are a recipe for disaster.
None of this spending helps the students learn. Bonuses of any kind should not be given when the school district is operating at a deficit, even is that deficit is $19.7 million balance versus the fund balance of $25.5 million as required by the State of Illinois, as reported August 19, 2020 by the Herald & Review.
It is time for the board to listen to the voices of parents, teachers and taxpayers
John Boline, Decatur
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!