LETTER: Spending doesn't help students learn

Open letter to DPS61 Board:

Superintendent Fregeau, President Nolan, members of the board:

As a taxpayer, I was confused by the board awarding a five-year contract extension to Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase. He was hired in April 2019 and had less than a year in the position with in-person learning before the pandemic struck.

The district is in disarray with pacing guides that are designed for in-person learning that are being enforced for virtual learning for classes that are of shorter duration than the in person classes. Teachers are being told and some reprimanded for using X’s for modules that cannot be assessed, which is what the guidelines told them to do.

And now I hear that the Assistant Superintendent is to get a $30,000 bonus on top of a five-year contract extension when the only thing it appears to the public he has accomplished in 18 months is to help turn the district into a toxic working environment.