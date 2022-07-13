LETTER: St. Mary's abandons Adult Day Service

I write to join others who have expressed their frustration with HSHS St. Mary’s for not only discontinuing our ambulance service, but to point out another way that St. Mary’s is not “Here With You” as they claim.

Over three years ago when COVID shut down everything, St. Mary’s Adult Day Service became another victim. For months we were told it would not be a permanent closure, but somewhere along the way that changed. As with the ambulance service, we were told that costs and staffing shortages were the reason, however no efforts would be made to seek needed staff.

My husband was a regular client of said Adult Day Service for over nine years. Only because of this was I able to work outside our home full-time for three years and part-time the following six.

I have been unable to be employed at all for the past three years due to this closure. It was an amazing service, and there is not another like it in the area. I always knew my husband was safe and well cared for when he was there. I have searched for a replacement and pleaded for a return of this service to no avail. I know there is a great need for this, and many families depended upon it.

Shame on you St. Mary’s for once again not putting the needs of the people in the community first.

Cheryl Horne, Decatur