LETTER: Stand up for Planned Parenthood

Women’s access to health care is under attack. The attack has been ongoing and is expected to spike with the announced series of protests of the local Planned Parenthood clinic in Decatur.

The zealous crowds will place more stress on clinic workers, who want nothing more than to provide care that is legal and critically needed by our city’s women – and men. The males’ role in birth control is not lost on Planned Parenthood.

Abortion will be the stated focus of whoever shows up to demonize the clinic, but family planning services are under threat more broadly. The protesters will be ready to “throw the baby out with the bathwater” if their actions can shut down our clinic. Woe be unto any woman who becomes pregnant and is not prepared to raise a child. Other agonies bring a woman to seek an abortion: rape, incest, threats to their health.

Just abortion? Our Planned Parenthood facility provides these treatments as well: checkups connected with a reproductive/sexual health problem, breast exams, cervical cancer screening, colposcopy, Pap tests, treatment of abnormal Pap smears, mammogram referrals, urinary tract infection testing and treatment, vaginal infection testing and treatment, hormone therapy, and the list goes on.