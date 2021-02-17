LETTER: Standing in defense of the Jewish

In a noted Hadith, recorded actions and sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, a funeral procession passed in front of the Prophet and his companions. In respect of the dead human body, the Prophet rose as the procession crossed in front of him. At that moment a companion, who remained seated said to the Prophet, "This is the funeral of a Jew, not a Muslim."
Prophet Muhammad replied in an upset tone and said to his companion, "Is he not a human soul?"
Our prophets example instructs us to respect and care for all humanity. This is historically preserved in the Medina Charter, also known as the Constitution of Medina, in the year 622CE. This charter contains the rights and responsibilities of all the faith groups Muslims, Jews and polytheists as equal members in the new political community.
Today in this month of February 2021, we would like to rise and stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters and call out the bigotry of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. We condemn her baseless and absurd accusations against our Abrahamic kin. In the Islamic community, we are also recipients of her hateful spite. She has targeted Muslim members of Congress, asking them to re-swear their congressional oaths on a Christian Bible, suggesting Muslims do not belong in government. Senators and Representatives are not even constitutionally required to take their oath via a religious text.
Our American values commit us to defend and stand with truth against lies, so we have risen in our small numbers in the community of Decatur to lend our voice of support.
We thank the members of the House of Representatives and ask Ms. Green's district to contemplate, in the next election: Is this the voice you want projected to represent you?
Farah Mahmood, Forsyth
Decatur Islamic Community