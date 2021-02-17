LETTER: Standing in defense of the Jewish

In a noted Hadith, recorded actions and sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, a funeral procession passed in front of the Prophet and his companions. In respect of the dead human body, the Prophet rose as the procession crossed in front of him. At that moment a companion, who remained seated said to the Prophet, "This is the funeral of a Jew, not a Muslim."

Prophet Muhammad replied in an upset tone and said to his companion, "Is he not a human soul?"

Our prophets example instructs us to respect and care for all humanity. This is historically preserved in the Medina Charter, also known as the Constitution of Medina, in the year 622CE. This charter contains the rights and responsibilities of all the faith groups Muslims, Jews and polytheists as equal members in the new political community.